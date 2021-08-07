See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Jennifer Owen, MD

Gynecology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Owen, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Dr. Owen works at Owen Health Group in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jennifer Owen, MD
    5028 122nd St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 749-7975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Childrens Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginosis Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginosis Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 07, 2021
    Dr. Owens is one of the most professional, understanding and caring physicians I have encountered. My previous GYN had a terrible bedside manner and was unable to care for my medical issues. Dr. Owens was great and she addressed my problems immediately and had my problem resolved in a very short time in which my other GYN never resolved in 3 years. This doctor is compassionate and really cares about women’s health. She makes you feel very comfortable, and all staff, nurses, PAs, etc have been very kind and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Owens!
    KJ — Aug 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Owen, MD

    • Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

