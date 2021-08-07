Dr. Jennifer Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Owen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Owen, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Locations
Jennifer Owen, MD5028 122nd St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 749-7975
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Owens is one of the most professional, understanding and caring physicians I have encountered. My previous GYN had a terrible bedside manner and was unable to care for my medical issues. Dr. Owens was great and she addressed my problems immediately and had my problem resolved in a very short time in which my other GYN never resolved in 3 years. This doctor is compassionate and really cares about women’s health. She makes you feel very comfortable, and all staff, nurses, PAs, etc have been very kind and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Owens!
About Dr. Jennifer Owen, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1477517555
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.