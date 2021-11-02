Dr. Jennifer Overbey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overbey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Overbey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Overbey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with St John Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Overbey works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 102, Sacramento, CA 95823 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Overbey has been the nicest doctor I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. She spent time *listening* to me and never pushed any treatment plan my way. She is very knowledge and just a kind person who is attentive and doesn't make you feel like you're just another patient on her list. Her office staff is super nice as well (especially Freshtah). I am so happy to have her as my gyn! 5 stars!!
About Dr. Jennifer Overbey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1790996072
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Dr. Overbey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Overbey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Overbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Overbey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overbey.
