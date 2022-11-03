Overview

Dr. Jennifer O'Stasik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. O'Stasik works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.