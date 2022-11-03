Dr. Jennifer O'Stasik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Stasik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer O'Stasik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Utica Park Clinic1245 S Utica Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say that her patient manner and explanations were top notch without being over the top.
About Dr. Jennifer O'Stasik, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447385091
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hospital, Temple,Tx
- St. John Medical Center, Tulsa, Ok
- Maricopa Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ
- University Of Oklahoma, College Of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
