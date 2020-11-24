Dr. Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Brien, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Brien, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Horsham, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Horsham Pediatrics Associates, PC405 Caredean Dr Ste J, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Brien is intelligent, professional and always compassionate. She never makes you feel silly or stupid for being concerned and will answer any question you have about your child. I highly recommend Dr. O'Brien and wish more doctors were like her.
About Dr. Jennifer Brien, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Christopher's Hosp Chldn
- St Christopher's Hosp Chldn
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
