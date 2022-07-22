Dr. Jennifer Northrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Northrop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Northrop, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Northrop works at
Locations
Albany Gastroenterology Cnslts1375 Washington Ave Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-4483
St Peters Hospital315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-4483
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Northrup ALWAYS takes her time during my office visits. I never feeled rushed. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Jennifer Northrop, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1952589210
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Northrop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northrop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northrop works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Northrop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northrop.
