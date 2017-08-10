Dr. Jennifer Niesen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Niesen, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Niesen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Locations
Womens Health For Life1005 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 175, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 227-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome individual and doctor!!!! Not enough words to thank her for all she did for our family!!!!! It's 5 ? plus!!!!! Jack
About Dr. Jennifer Niesen, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
