Dr. Jennifer Nichols, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Nichols, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Nichols works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 432, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
UPMC General Internal Medicine, Oakland200 Lothrop St # 713, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient and thorough. Very helpful.
About Dr. Jennifer Nichols, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1790028801
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Neurology
