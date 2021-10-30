See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Noblesville, IN
Dr. Jennifer Nemunaitis-Keller, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Nemunaitis-Keller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.

Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller works at Riverview Health Physicians OB/GYN in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview Health Physicians OB/GYN
    395 Westfield Rd Ste B, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 30, 2021
Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller and her staff are incredible. Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller is not only exceptional and top notch in her clinical abilities but she provides the kind of care people deserve but don't always receive. She is kind, compassionate, and treats you like family. She goes out of her way to take the time you need from her, and approaches every happy or sad situation the way she would if you were long time friends. I have never felt more confident in a health care provider and have never trusted someone so much with my health and the health of my unborn child. I know she makes the best decisions medically for me and helps guide me into making the best decisions for myself. I am so grateful to have her care and would never go to anyone else.
K. Sebastian — Oct 30, 2021
About Dr. Jennifer Nemunaitis-Keller, MD

Specialties
  Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  Female
Gender
NPI Number
  1184645384
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Riverview Health
  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Community Hospital Anderson

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Nemunaitis-Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller works at Riverview Health Physicians OB/GYN in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller’s profile.

Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

