Dr. Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Nash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Nash, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Nash works at
Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Skin & Cancer Inc.300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 3300, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 898-7546
-
2
Central Ohio Skin & Cancer Inc430 Altair Pkwy Ste 210, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 898-7546
-
3
Central Ohio Skin & Cancer Inc10212 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065 Directions (614) 898-7546
- 4 430 Attaic Pkwy Ste 210, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 898-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nash?
I have found this she is a very competent doctor and really cares about the welfare of her patients and with excellent communication skills. I have been her patient for many years and have great trust in her.
About Dr. Jennifer Nash, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1518924299
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nash works at
Dr. Nash has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nash speaks Dutch.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.