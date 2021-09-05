Dr. Namazy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Namazy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Namazy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Namazy works at
Locations
Perlman Clinic9850 Genesee Ave Ste 320, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-1212
Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9765Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Namazy! My kids started seeing her since they were little, one is now starting college. We highly recommend her. Her staff is also great.
About Dr. Jennifer Namazy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Internal Medicine
