Dr. Jennifer Myers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Harpeth Pediatrics4085 Mallory Ln Ste 204, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-7752
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jennifer Myers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.