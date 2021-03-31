Dr. Jennifer Mushtaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushtaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Mushtaler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Mushtaler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Forth Worth Hospitals Program
Dr. Mushtaler works at
Locations
Capital Ob/Gyn Associates of Texas12201 Renfert Way Ste 325, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 836-2536
Peach State Medical Practice PC202 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (737) 787-7806
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Mushtaler she is very personable and has great bedside manner. She always makes me feel at ease when I am at my most uncomfortable. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jennifer Mushtaler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1649260332
Education & Certifications
- Forth Worth Hospitals Program
- Fort Worth Hospitals Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mushtaler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mushtaler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mushtaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mushtaler has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mushtaler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mushtaler speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushtaler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushtaler.
