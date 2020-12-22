Overview

Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.