Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Locations
Eye Institute at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8436
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's very friendly, easy to talk with and very professional. Does a complete eye check every time you see her and explains what she finds very plainly so you can understand!!
About Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1407830896
Education & Certifications
- Houston Eye Assoc
- St Vincents Hosp&Med Center
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Ophthalmology
