Dr. Jennifer Murdock, MD
Dr. Jennifer Murdock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Plastic Eye Surgery Associates9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (713) 379-4771
Plastic Eye Surgery Associates, PLLC3730 Kirby Dr Ste 900, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 379-4772Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Interested, engaging, confident.
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538401583
Education & Certifications
- Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health and Science University
- Cullen Eye Institute, Baylor College of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Murdock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murdock speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Murdock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murdock.
