Overview

Dr. Jennifer Munson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Munson works at Nephrology Associates of Dayton Inc. in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.