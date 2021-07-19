Dr. Jennifer Mullett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Mullett, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Mullett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spartanburg, SC.
Dr. Mullett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Psychiatry391 Serpentine Dr Ste 400, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-7517Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullett?
I found Dr. Mullett to be warm, friendly, professional, and highly competent. She took her time and was exceptionally helpful. The folks at the front desk could be a lot more polite and friendly than they are. Despite them, I highly recommend Dr. Mullett.
About Dr. Jennifer Mullett, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1750744496
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullett accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullett works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.