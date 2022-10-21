Dr. Jennifer Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Mueller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Mueller, MD is a Dermatologist in Sinking Spring, PA.
Dr. Mueller works at
Locations
-
1
Clear Dermatology4906 Penn Ave Ste 202, Sinking Spring, PA 19608 Directions (610) 484-3761Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?
Dr. Mueller could not have been nicer at my appointment yesterday. She explained everything thoroughly and I never felt like she was rushing out of the room which is common these days in other offices. Her office is lovely.
About Dr. Jennifer Mueller, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1972766152
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.