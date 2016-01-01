Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bruening, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Bruening works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.