Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Morgan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Morgan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iu Health Physicians Radiation Oncology (lantern Rd)10212 LANTERN RD, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 841-5656
-
2
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
Diagnosis of colon cancer in Dec 2009, and 3 years after my first colonoscopy. She was wonderful to listen and inform me of my options for care and for treatment. Dr. Larry Micon, my precious surgeon asked her to come see me in the hospital. She addressed all my concerns and questions. She was and continues to be marvelous! I highly recommend her and her practice.
About Dr. Jennifer Morgan, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1649262676
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Vitamin B Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.