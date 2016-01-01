Overview

Dr. Jennifer Morgan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Emory Clinic Gastroenterology, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.