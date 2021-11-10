Overview

Dr. Jennefer Monck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Monck works at Cardiac Surgery Assocs Ctr NY in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Pompton Plains, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.