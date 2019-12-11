Overview

Dr. Jennifer Molokwu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Molokwu works at Texas Tech Family Medicine Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.