Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Yale Dermatopathology Lab15 YORK ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2791
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A month after delivering my first baby I started to experience strong headaches, double vision, disorientation, vomiting and my legs were not responding at times. On my 6 week postpartum check up my OBGYN doctor noticed something wrong was happening. I was rushed to the emergency room. I arrived at Yale Hospital unconscious and thanks to an MRI scan they found a 4 cm brain tumor that was very inflamed and needed to be removed immediately. Dr. Moliterno was my Neurosurgeon. I became conscious before going to the operation room. Dr. Moliterno introduce herself in a very friendly and human way. She explained to me what was happening and the procedure. They also talked to my family members and educated them on my situation. The team was able to remove the whole tumor. I have been recovering very well and the whole team have been amazing after coming home with lots of support. I do honestly recommend Dr. Moliterno as a Neurosurgeon and a wonderful human been.
About Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205010261
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Moliterno Gunel has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moliterno Gunel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Moliterno Gunel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moliterno Gunel.
