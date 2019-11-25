Dr. Jennifer Mock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Mock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Mock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Wesley Chapel6488 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC 28104 Directions (704) 908-2650
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mock is a patient oriented physician. She is the only doctor I have ever seen who greets patients with a hug. She is gentle when doing a pelvic exam and tries to help the patient relax as much as possible. Dr. Mock reviews patient history and inquires about things she sees in the record. She is good at listening and answering questions. Staff is courteous and appoint setting is easy. She has moved from Monroe, NC to the Waxhaw/Weddington area. Although the drive is longer I will continue to see her. I highly recommend Dr. Mock.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1639252026
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Mock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mock has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.