See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Florida and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at UF Health in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health
    1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-9400
  2. 2
    UF Health Pediatric Specialties - Medical Plaza
    1549 Gale Lemerand Dr # 2, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-8250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?

    Nov 23, 2019
    We met Dr. Miller when my son was 3. She has had to learn all about POMC because it’s even more rare than all the other rare diseases she has dealt with before. She is a superb listener and such an encouragement.
    Karen Snizek — Nov 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Miller to family and friends

    Dr. Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508809989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shands Hosp - U Fla
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.