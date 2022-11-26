Dr. Jennifer Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Miles, MD
Dr. Jennifer Miles, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Miles works at
STPN Pediatrics - Mandeville201 Saint Ann Dr Ste B, Mandeville, LA 70471 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Miles takes time with her patients. She is very accessible. She is a caring doctor. I highly recommend her.
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1275541641
- La State University School Of Med
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Louisiana State University
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
