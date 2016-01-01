Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
White Plains Hospital Center41 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 472-2222
Westmed Medical Group2 Overhill Rd Ste 401, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 831-4170
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 472-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1386706349
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
