Dr. Jennifer Messinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Messinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Messinger works at
Locations
Spokane Office601 W 5th Ave Ste 301, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 455-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Robin is amazing. She has delivered all four of my children and takes the time to really explain things. She is so caring and compassionate i would recommend her to anyone needing an obgyn.
About Dr. Jennifer Messinger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1538152418
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Messinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messinger works at
Dr. Messinger has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Messinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messinger.
