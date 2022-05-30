Dr. Jennifer Merritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Merritt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Merritt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine.
Dr. Merritt works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Eye Group - Little River, SC90 Cedar Light Ln, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 493-4481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merritt?
Very informative and clear
About Dr. Jennifer Merritt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1710050471
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Sc Coll Of Med, General Surgery
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merritt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merritt works at
Dr. Merritt has seen patients for Glaucoma, Cataract Removal Surgery and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
265 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.