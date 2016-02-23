Dr. Jennifer Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Merrill, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Merrill, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Merrill works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists of Northwest Ohio1816 Chapel Dr Ste J, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 429-7901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and a great listener.
About Dr. Jennifer Merrill, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1871970681
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merrill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrill.
