Dr. Jennifer Mellick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Mellick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Mellick works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Partners, PA7301 W 133rd St Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 372-6477
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Mellick, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1093712903
Education & Certifications
- Kansas State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mellick works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellick, there are benefits to both methods.