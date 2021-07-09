Dr. Jennifer Mehdizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehdizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Mehdizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Mehdizadeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Mehdizadeh works at
Locations
-
1
San Fernando Valley Urological Associates7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 791-0281
-
2
San Fernando Valley Urological Associates18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 407, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 459-5675Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehdizadeh?
Always treated very well
About Dr. Jennifer Mehdizadeh, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1396877387
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of California
- University Of California
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehdizadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehdizadeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehdizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehdizadeh works at
Dr. Mehdizadeh has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehdizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehdizadeh speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehdizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehdizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehdizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehdizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.