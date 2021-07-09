See All Urologists in West Hills, CA
Urology
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Mehdizadeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Mehdizadeh works at San Fernando Valley Urological Associates in West Hills, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    San Fernando Valley Urological Associates
    7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, West Hills, CA 91307
    San Fernando Valley Urological Associates
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 407, Tarzana, CA 91356
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    PHCS
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Always treated very well
    Bruce Fischbach — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jennifer Mehdizadeh, MD

    Urology
    English, Spanish
    1396877387
    Education & Certifications

    University Of California
    University Of California
    University Of California
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
