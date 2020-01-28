See All Pediatric Neurologists in Amherst, NY
Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Dent Neurologic Institute

Dr. McVige works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    DENT Neurologic Institute
    3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000
  2. 2
    DENT Neurologic Institute
    200 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Cranial Trauma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Cranial Trauma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McVige?

    Jan 28, 2020
    A BIG thank you to Dr McVige! We have been taking our daughter to her for the past year for encephalopathy issues. Although we still don’t have answers she continues to work with us. Dr McVige takes the time to listen and is kind and caring.
    Lorrie — Jan 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McVige to family and friends

    Dr. McVige's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McVige

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swahili
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649596495
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dent Neurologic Institute
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McVige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McVige has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McVige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McVige has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McVige on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. McVige. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McVige.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McVige, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McVige appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.