Dr. Jennifer McPhee, MD
Dr. Jennifer McPhee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, KY.
Healthpoint Family Care1401 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011 Directions (859) 655-6100
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
This woman is a miracle worker I’m telling you. I have never met another doctor that is as attentive understanding non-judgmental and truly pure of heart when it comes to my health care as she is. She is dedicated to her work and will never let you feel alone or isolated no matter what’s going on in your life because she’ll remind you that you at least have her rooting for your success at the finish line. And in my book that’s a good enough of a reason for me to keep on living. One quality person beats a million dishonest ones. All doctors have to do to make a difference in the world is actually CARE about their patients individually in their own unique way and to put their heart into their job to say the least, compassion works wonders if you let it do what it does best! People can tell if your heart isn’t in the right place. With this Doc, it IS 100%. If you need a Dr who can work small miracles for you regularly, give her a call. She may very well save your life like she did mine.
- Psychiatry
- English
- Psychiatry
