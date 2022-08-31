Overview

Dr. Jennifer McNeil, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. McNeil works at Dignity Health Medical Group- Stockton in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.