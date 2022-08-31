Dr. Jennifer McNeil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer McNeil, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer McNeil, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton1901 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 946-6800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There are no words to express the amazing, great doctor that Dr. McNeil is! She is one of a kind. Nowadays there are very little doctors that take the time to explain thoroughly the details of your condition & what it entails. She is very down to earth, kind, caring compassionate & very personable as if she was your own family member. I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. McNeil through a friend that needed my translation through his experience & am so happy that I did! So professional! Definitely will recommend everyone that needs her for all there needs including myself!!
About Dr. Jennifer McNeil, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1366465841
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC
- Walter Reed AMC
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
