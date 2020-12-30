Dr. Jennifer McLevy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLevy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer McLevy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer McLevy, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McLevy works at
Locations
-
1
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center - East100 N Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (866) 870-5570
-
2
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 287-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLevy?
Dr mcLevy has been wonderful for our son, we would not want to see anyone else
About Dr. Jennifer McLevy, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003890807
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLevy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLevy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLevy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLevy works at
Dr. McLevy has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLevy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McLevy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLevy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLevy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLevy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.