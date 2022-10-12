Dr. McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennifer McKay, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer McKay, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McKay works at
Locations
Koinonia Foster Homes Inc.1050 Bible Way, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 826-3774
- 2 141 Keddie St, Fallon, NV 89406 Directions (775) 423-7141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McKay is a wonderful psychiatrist. While my son was her patient, I’d say she saved my sanity even more. My boy was blissfully ignorant of his issues, and breezed in/out of appointments. I, on the other hand, was the hand-wringing, homeschooling primary caregiver. I appreciate Dr. McKay’s calm, “no big deal” , practical approach, which helped me deal with my issues as well. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Jennifer McKay, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225046675
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. McKay works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKay.
