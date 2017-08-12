See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer McCullen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McCullen works at OBGYN Womens Ctr Lakewood Ranch, Lakewood Ranch, FL in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ob/Gyn Women's Centre of Lakewood Ranch
    8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 240, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 907-3008
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 12, 2017
    Dr McCullen is a godsend. Seriously. She may well have saved my life. She goes above and beyond in her care for patients. I had a difficult surgery after a horrific personal tragedy. She came in to do rounds even on her days off. She was so comforting and caring. She is highly intelligent and well trained. She listens to the patient and stays up to date on emerging techniques and technology. The patient comes first. You are in excellent hands. Her staff are great as well. I trust them implicitly
    Caroline Krause in Lakewood Ranch, FL — Aug 12, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer McCullen, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1497756944
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer McCullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCullen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCullen works at OBGYN Womens Ctr Lakewood Ranch, Lakewood Ranch, FL in Lakewood Ranch, FL. View the full address on Dr. McCullen’s profile.

    Dr. McCullen has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

