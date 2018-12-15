See All Rheumatologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Jennifer McCallum, MD

Rheumatology
1.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jennifer McCallum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. McCallum works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic
    10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-8000
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
Dec 15, 2018
I’m a Lupus patient. I’ve had lupus for over 25 years. I saw her for the first time in October… I had all my medical records sent to her from my previous rheumatologist in Chapel Hill North Carolina was in need of a re-classed infusion and she did everything she could to have me get it done that same day I was there so I didn’t have to come back! I was happy with my visit. We will see how my second visit goes whenever I need her.
Dec 15, 2018
About Dr. Jennifer McCallum, MD

  • Rheumatology
  • English
  • 1760695944
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer McCallum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCallum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCallum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McCallum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McCallum works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. McCallum’s profile.

Dr. McCallum has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCallum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. McCallum. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCallum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCallum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCallum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

