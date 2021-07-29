Overview

Dr. Jennifer McAllaster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Onaga and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. McAllaster works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Topeka, KS, Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS and Westwood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.