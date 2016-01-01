Overview

Dr. Jennifer McAlister, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. McAlister works at Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.