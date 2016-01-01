See All General Surgeons in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. Jennifer McAlister, MD

General Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer McAlister, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.

Dr. McAlister works at Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pardee Cancer Center
    805 6th Ave W Ste 100, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 694-8438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital
  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Adrenal Gland Cancer

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jennifer McAlister, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578514519
    Education & Certifications

    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    • Grmerc/Msu
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center
    • Michigan State University College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer McAlister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAlister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAlister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAlister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAlister works at Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. McAlister’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McAlister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAlister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAlister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAlister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.