Overview

Dr. Jennifer Mazzoni, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Mazzoni works at Jefferson Family Medicine Central Square Frankford in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

