Dr. Jennifer Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Martinez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Community Medical Centers -gleason7210 Murray Dr, Stockton, CA 95210 Directions (209) 373-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've had Doctor Martinez since my first was born. She is incredibly friendly and helpful. Always thinking ahead to make my little ones better. She is the only doctor I ever had that actually takes her time to explain things well to me.
About Dr. Jennifer Martinez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1194938860
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
