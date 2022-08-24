Overview

Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at HealthQuest Medical Care in Owensboro, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.