Overview

Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Martin works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.