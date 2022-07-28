Overview

Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Marti works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.