See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (125)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Marti works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NYP LMH Breast and Thyroid Surgery
    156 William St Fl 6, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marti?

    Jul 28, 2022
    The Staff was so pleasant any fear u had before u got to Drs office they helped eased it cause they were so pleasant in know their work iam verry pleased with Presbyterian in Manhattan I would recommend anyone to came here 4shore
    Stephanie Reese — Jul 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marti to family and friends

    Dr. Marti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447409560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marti works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marti’s profile.

    Dr. Marti has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. Marti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.