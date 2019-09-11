Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Margolis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Margolis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Margolis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jennifer Margolis M.d. Pllc32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 60, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 851-1432
- 2 29992 Northwestern Hwy Ste A, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 851-1432
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margolis?
Excellent doctor. Very up on the latest medications to help her patients. Great personality & professional demeanor.
About Dr. Jennifer Margolis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174507362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.