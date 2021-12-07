Overview

Dr. Jennifer Malossi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Malossi works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.