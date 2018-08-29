Dr. Jennifer Malin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Malin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Malin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics, Opelousas General Health System and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Malin works at
Locations
Lafayette Arthritis & Endocrine Clinic4212 W Congress St Ste 2300A, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 237-7801
Lafayette Arthritis & Endocrine Clinic401 Audubon Blvd Ste 102B, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 237-7801
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Opelousas General Health System
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Malin for 20 years. She is the BEST!!!
About Dr. Jennifer Malin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316997984
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
