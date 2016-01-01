Overview

Dr. Jennifer Mahling-Stadum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Mahling-Stadum works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.